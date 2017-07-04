Naming Of Streets After Prostitutes In Chiredzi

A good number of the streets in Zimbabwe ‘s Tshovani Township in Chiredzi…

have been named after ‘ladies of the night’ and this development has generated a heated debate regarding issues of morality.

By Charles Kungwengwe| When the biblical Paul of Tarsus was converted from an evil fundamentalist into a fire-spitting Christian, he converted his name from Saul to Paul(Acts 13:9).This was also the case with messrs Abram and Jacob. When the latter had a new calling he at God ‘s direction, changed his name to Abraham, the father of many nations(Genesis 17:5). Jacob also changed to Israel (Genesis 32:28). By the same token, when Paul was proving his newfound Apostolic credentials, he boasted that he hailed from Tarsus, ‘a no mean city ‘(Acts 21:39). Other similar telling names include Charles, Munondidii, Muchanyara, Muchaneta, Genius, Nhamo, Judas, etc.

Names do greatly influence our lives.

As one travels the length and breadth of the town, one is surely bound to come across such names as Molly, the notorious prostitute who was burnt to ashes after having double-crossed clients. And coincidentally, this street has gained notoriety for all sorts of immoral behavior.

Moralists claim that this development tends to give the impression that the town glorifies prostitution and that these prostitutes are were role models. This picture, goes the argument, would surely have adverse implications on our youths and their impressible and impressionable minds. And the influence of names should not be

under-estimated!

As I see it, these names have nothing to do with either condoning or condemning the name –bearers ‘ conduct but are simply a part and parcel of the town ‘s history and it is also a way of acknowledging the role played by these ‘fallen heroines ‘in the birth and growth of the Lowveld Capital. Yes, they have contributed immensely through paying rates ,sharing ideas with the council on development issues and also used to provide entertainment to the entertainment -starved community. After all, history is not all about positive issues, but also the vulgar aspects of life.

Moreover, prostitution is not the only vice which people can talk of about. We all default in different ways and that equally applies for other ‘normal people ‘ whose names feature on all the locations’ roads. No sin is worse or better off than others. Yes the likes of Molly were immoral but how about our Fathers, whose names decorate the streets, yet they were also Molly’s most regular clients? And most of us are also male prostitutes but our names are displayed on virtually every street. Why not treat equals equally?

As such, the noise against the naming process can best be viewed as a gender issue. Whether theses names are removed or not, we cannot think –away that history in Chiredzi. Neither can we stop the oldest trade, which will always be there ,especially in these days when formal employment is hard to come by.

In conclusion , this writer believes the naming of streets after prostitutes is long overdue and is a commendable exercise. – Mirror