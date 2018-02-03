Ndebele King Drama Thickens as SA Based King Lobengula Declines Offer to Be King

3
Prince Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo

By Paul Nyathi| With just a month left before the high profile and highly publicised coronation of Prince Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo as King of the Ndebele people, the South African had declined to take the offer as King.

In a letter made available to ZimEye.com and copied here, Bulelani said that he has been declining the offer for the last three years but leaders of the Royal Khumalo Family in Zimbabwe keep insisting on him to take the offer.

The letter which has attracted a wide reaction from the people in Matabeleland has been confirmed as authentic by some sectors of the Ndebele community while another claim it to be a fake publication by people who are against his coronation.

ZimEye.com is making frantic efforts to get the correct side of the matter. Some members of the Khumalo family have refused to give ZimEye.com Prince Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo’s contact numbers to get his confirmed position on the matter.

Full letter supposedly written by Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo reads as follows:

“I hereby write to the generality of Mthwakazi, and the world at large, regarding a simmering issue in Zimbabwe. I am aware that the issues I am going to discuss here are important to the people of my forefathers, and I shall be as honest as possible. To those who will be disturbed by my discussion, I do sincerely apologise in advance.
I was born in South Africa, and for all practical purposes, that is the country I call home. I am aware that my forefathers established a successful nation called Mthwakazi, and it is today part of present day Zimbabwe. I am aware that the people of my forefathers have a programme to resuscitate their nationhood, in the way they think is best. I have been approached many times by some of the leaders to stand in as their King. These leaders have traced my blood and have found out that I am born of royal blood. Their efforts are noble. However, in my sincere and honest opinion, I can NOT lead a people I was not raised among. I can not pretend to stand up for the people in Mthwakazi and their interests, when I have no attachment to those interests. I therefore hereby write to apologise to the leaders who approached me on the matter, and to Mthwakazi as a whole. I put it here and now, that I can Not be a Ndebele King.
The coronation ceremony is being organised for 03 March 2018, and I continue telling the leadership from Zimbabwe that I am not interested in this matter, and I am not the best person to represent these people, in whatever form. This is why I did not turn up in September 2017, when they were releasing my name to the public. Unfortunately, among the organisers, there is a group that want this done no matter what. I can not lie to the people. I can not put false hope in the Ndebele people in Zimbabwe. I am aware that there are more able persons and better interested individuals within the Ndebele community than I am. Why then don’t this leadership focus on those people, with the ability and interest at heart. I have taken to publishing my position, because I have said this in private meetings and quarters for more than three years now, and this leadership does not take heed. I shall not discuss the possibility of their private interests here, however, I want the people in the land of my forefathers to know that I am not the messiah they may hope for, and may have been told is coming. I implore them to search among themselves for a King who shall represent their interests fully.
Without disrespecting anyone, I put the matter to rest.
Yours Sincerely
Bulelani Collins Lobhengula Khumalo
email: bulelani.collins.khumalo@gmail
.com”

  • Cde Chaurura

    Between the lines, he seems to be saying all those interested in his kingdom should come back home.
    We also had this issue in my Family, where some 4 men (an uncle and his 3 nephews) left Musana and went to Gona and tactifully conquered it’s People. For generations the invaders still considered Musana their actual home and shuttled between Gona and Musana. Some went back and settled in Musana. The leader of the conquerers, Mabwazhe tried in vain to lure the rest to come and settle on the vast lands he had acquired. The irony is that Mabwazhe was ultimately burried in Musana, where he was brought to, to avoid him being burried in a foreign land.
    While we still cherish our blood relationship those who remained in Musana are Korekore while those who settled in Gona became Karanga. A Person from Gona can easily become a king in Musana but hardly a Musana in Gona.

  • Vangodza

    Put the so called mthwakazi as kings or queens mhani. I hear them making the loudest noise as if they are more than that king from kzn.

  • Doc

    Reading and judging from 2hat this guy is saying,he seems to be agreeing with Doc.

    Zimbabwe is doesn’t have 2 nations within it ,and this guy has seen through the lies that the idiots advocating for this mhatazi, sorry Mthwakazi thing have been trying to lie about.

    Live your life Bulelani ,leave these idiots and perennial cry babies to waste away with hate and jealous and malice.