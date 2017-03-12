Ndebeles Must Not Take Part in 2018 Elections – King Mzilikazi

Staff Reporter| Self declared Ndebele leader, King Mzilikazi II has ordered “his people” of Matabeleland not to take part in anyway in the 2018 general elections.

Addressing a group of about 500 people in Bulawayo yesterday “the king” said that the people of Matabeleland must start believing that they are not part of Zimbabwe but a nation on its own and immediately stop taking part in any of Zimbabwe’s governance issues.

Speaking through his spokesperson amid a huge cheer from a crowd at a 3,000 people capacity carrying White City Arena, the king said that any people from Matabeleland who are following into Zimbabwean political parties led by people from Mashonaland, are selling out on the people of Matabeleland.

“The king’s” sentiments came in the background of a Matabeleland pro Mthwakazi Kingdom restoration party, the Mthwakazi Republic Party declaring that it will be contesting the 2018 elections in all the 210 constituencies in the country.

Meanwhile, the royal Khumalo clan has declared King Mzilikazi II as illegitimate as the clan has not yet set down to choose the king of the Ndebele people to take over from Lobengula who was the last king of the kingdom destroyed in 1893 following the Anglo – Ndebele war.