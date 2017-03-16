Ndebeles Must Pay for Mzilikazi Raids, Says MP

By David Moyo| At a time when not much attention is being paid to atrocities committed by the government before the year 2000, including Gukurahundi massacres, ZANU PF MP Lawrence Katsiru has opened wounds saying Ndebele people must first pay compensation for the 19 century Mzilikazi raids before they can receive compensation for the 1980s Gukurahundi massacre.

MP Katsiru is a convicted rapist and once served 9 years in jail for raping a juvenile.

Speaking during consultations for the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) Bill held bat Mbuya Nehanda Hall in Marondera, Katsiru said closure over the genocide cannot be arrived until the Ndebele people have first paid lobola and compensated the Shonas for violating Mashonaland.

In the mid 1800s the Khumalo tribe later to be called Ndelebe, crossed the Limpopo over to present day Zimbabwe and established a kingdom whose throne was in Bulawayo. They were not the only tribe to migrate into the region as Shonas had 900 years before descended from Tanzania and displaced the Khoi San people many who then relocated to Botswana.

But Katsiru said the Ndebeles are foreigners who came and abducted Shona women and raided Shona cattle.

He said, “I agree with the Bill for various reasons, our sisters and cattle were taken in Mashonaland by the Ndebeles. They should pay lobola for kidnapping and forcing our sisters into marriage.

“They should compensate for the cattle they stole from Mashonaland; I was in Bulawayo during the Entumbane uprising in the 1970s and I saw Shonas being murdered in the streets because they could not speak Ndebele. These people should be compensated, then we should consider paying for Gukurahundi,” he said.

He added, “historians know how much was looted during that period. Compensation should start from the beginning, the era of Mbuya Nehanda not 1980 and onwards.”

Meanwhile, in Matebeleland Bulawayo residents have rejected Katsiru’s Bill.

Local people rejected the bill saying it does not address the Fifth Brigade atrocities that left at least 20,000 people dead in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces.

They said there won’t be any peace and reconciliation as long as the Gukurahundi atrocities are not addressed.

The locals slammed the bill for not addressing the issue of the atrocities and others also criticized it for ‘giving too much power’ to the justice ministry in a number of instances.