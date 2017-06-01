Ndlovu Mourned

The current crop of leaders should emulate the exemplary character and legacy of sacrifice, patriotism and selfless service that the late veteran nationalist, Naison Khutshwekhaya Ndlovu exhibited throughout his life.

This was said by the Minister of State for Matabeleland South Province, Abedinico Ncube during a funeral service held at Ndlovu’s rural home in Gwatemba, Insiza district.

“All of us including politicians should learn from Ndlovu ‘s life of selflessness, humility and dedication to service,” he said.

The funeral service saw hundreds of mourners converging at the rural home of the national hero to give a heroic send off to a man they described as a brave fighter and selfless leader.

Other speakers, who included the Zanu PF Provincial Chairman, Rabelani Choene paid glowing tribute to Ndlovu saying he was an epitome of honesty and integrity.

The family expressed deep sadness at losing Ndlovu, who was a pillar of strength and backbone of the entire Ndlovu family.

After the funeral service, the body of Ndlovu was taken back to Bulawayo for another funeral service at the Ndlovu family residence in Luveve.

Various speakers spoke of the loss that the nation finds itself in following the passing away of the former Zanu PF Politburo member.

Ambassador Aaron Maboyi and Zanu PF Secretary for Finance, Dr Obert Mpofu, indicated that the nation had been robbed of a unifier whose role will be difficult to fill.

Ndlovu’s body will lie in state at his Bulawayo home before a final service set for the Bulawayo Amphitheatre tomorrow morning before departure to Harare for burial at the National Heroes Acre on Saturday.- state media