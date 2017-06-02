Ndlovu’s Body Arrives For Burial

The body of the late national hero, Naison Khutshwekhaya Ndlovu has arrived in Harare for burial at the National Heroes Acre tomorrow.

The body was accompanied by close relatives, ministers: Abedinico Ncube, Tshinga Dube, Ambassador Simon Khama Moyo and others government officials.

The delegation was received at the Zimbabwe Defense Forces funeral palour by Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Commander, Lieutenant General Phillip Valerio Sibanda and other senior army officials.

A church service was held soon after the body’s arrival at the Zimbabwe Defense Forces funeral parlour in Harare, where the national hero’s body will lie in state.

Mourners will be gathered at number 12, Catarina Road in Belvedere, Harare.- state media