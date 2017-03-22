NERA DEMO: Mujuru Snubs Opposition Parties, Left In The Cold

Shyleen Mtandwa | Former Vice President Joice Mujuru made a political blunder this morning after she snubbed a demonstration organised by the National Election Reform Agenda (NERA).

The demo was held defiantly against a background of police issuing stringent conditions for NERA which organised the demonstration against government’s decision to take over the procurement of biometric voter registration (BVR) kits.

Mujuru was this morning overtaken by People’s Democratic Party President Tendai Biti who attended the demonstration which endorsed Morgan Tsvangirai as the preferred presidential candidate to stand against President Robert Mugabe in 2018. Biti told scores of people gathered that they would soon go after the Mugabe’s including their rats.

A source close to developments told ZimEye in confidentiality that, “Mujuru is naive, she seriously blundered.” Apparently an Aide of Mujuru’s upon being called to confirm attendance at the demo rubbished it as just another “Tsvangirai gathering.”

Mujuru who now leads the National People’s Party, was also overtaken by her former ally Dydimus Mutasa who represented Zimbabwe People First and addressed the crowd.