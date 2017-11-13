Nesbert Kanyowa Dies

Minister of Foreign Affiars Walter Mzembi has sent a message of condolence to the Kanyowa family on the death of Mr Nesbert Kanyowa, who was a principal administrative officer in the ministry.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Honourable Dr Eng Walter Mzembi; the permanent secretary, Ambassador Joey Bimha; and the entire staff in the ministry have learnt with shock and sorrow the passing on of Mr Nesbert Kanyowa, on the 12th November 2017. He was 54. Mr Kanyowa joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1988 as an administrative officer and had risen in rank to principal administrative officer at the time of his death. He served the ministry with loyalty, dedication and rare distinction at head office and as a diplomat abroad, in Switzerland and Zambia between 1995 to 2000 and 2005 to 2012 respectively. At this very sad moment, the ministry expresses its deepest condolences to the Kanyowa family, in particular his wife and children, and would want to comfort and let them know that their loss is shared by the entire Ministry,” Dr Mzembi said.

Mourners are gathered at No. 56 Twickenham Drive, Northwood, Mt Pleasant, in Harare.

Funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.