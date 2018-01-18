Net Closing For Chihuri As Mnangagwa Fires And Unleashes ZACC On Several Top Cops

By Langton Ncube| The net is closing for the former police commissioner general Augustine Chihuri as President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday fired several senior police officers and unleashed the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on them.

Sources at the Police General Headquarters (PGHQ) said Mnangagwa has given marching orders to a number of Chihuri’s lieutenants.

The sources said the fired top cops were being investigated by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission on several corruption cases.

Chihuri who was fired by Mnangagwa last year is also being probed for abusing state revenue which he collected from roadblocks.

Asked for confirmation Acting Comm-Gen Matanga said, “There is something happening. Can you contact me tomorrow.”