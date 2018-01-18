Net Closing For Chihuri As Mnangagwa Fires And Unleashes ZACC On Several Top Cops

1

By Langton Ncube| The net is closing for the former police commissioner general Augustine Chihuri as President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday fired several senior police officers and unleashed the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on them.

Sources at the Police General Headquarters (PGHQ) said Mnangagwa has given marching orders to a number of Chihuri’s lieutenants.

The sources said the fired top cops were being investigated by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission on several corruption cases.

Chihuri who was fired by Mnangagwa last year is also being probed for abusing state revenue which he collected from roadblocks.

Asked for confirmation Acting Comm-Gen Matanga said, “There is something happening. Can you contact me tomorrow.”

 

 

  • Everfaithful

    Really? The surely is giving credence to the notion that this indeed is a factional war in zanu pf ,with the incapacitated ,wounded faction being systematically decimated left right and centre. I am not a g40 apologist by any standard, actually I was very happy that the creation of a Mugabe dynasty collapsed in its infancy.But to watch the current turn of events and remain tight lipped will be disservice to the country. This is hogwash.Are we saying only , I repeat only g40 aligned members of ZANU are the only ones at fault. In our bid of fighting corruption we are actually being corrupt by targeting g40 members only.ZACC itself is becoming corrupted or rather it was already corrupt from day one.Can corruption be handled in a way it should if it is to appeal and taken seriously by a frustrated populace.Otherwise it is a mere waste of meagre resources that we still scarcely have.Otherwise should another government by chance take over ,the process will start all over again therefore ,we need an authentic non partisan approach to corruption and that should be done once and for all.For now this simply is gravitating to a factional decimation and nothing else.