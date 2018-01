Heal Zimbawe Trust | The eight Mthwakazi youth who were badly assaulted and illegally detained by the army for calling on President Mnangangwa to come clean on Gukurahundi are currently appearing in court in Byo. They are being charged with insulting/undermining the President. Free them now!!

