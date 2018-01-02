NEW ERROR: Tortured Youths Still To Appear In Court

Crisis In Zimbabwe Coalition | The 8 youths who were arrested in Bulawayo for demanding that President Mnangagwa comes clean on his role during the Gukurahundi massacres have not yet before the courts. MRP President said there is evidence that the charge sheet has been altered at least 3 times now with the state not clear of which charges it will prefer. According to the rights of accused persons in the constitution, an accused person should be brought before a competent court of law within 48hrs and as it stands the 48hrs window period has elapsed with the 8 still being in detention …… more details to follow

|