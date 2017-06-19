New Evidence Of Dzamara Fraud | SO WHAT HAPPENED TO ITAI DZAMARA?

University speaks out

Suspicious fast tracking

CIO Connection

Patson Dzamara who prior to his brother Itai’s disappearance, had private access to the Happyton Bonyongwe family, and reveals he has also had personal privileged access to President Robert Mugabe’s daughter, Bona (and refuses to ask them for help in finding his missing brother,) [CLICK HERE TO READ MORE] has been disowned by a university he claimed to have obtained a philosophy doctorate from.

ZimEye today offloads new evidence of the Dzamara fraud in the first batch which finally put the nail on the fraudulent activities of Patson Dzamara who has among other things been parading himself as a Ph.D holder. The second batch is stretching into details on what Patson Dzamara himself secretly reveals happened to his missing brother, Itai.

Members of the ThisFlag movement have been attacking First Lady Grace Mugabe for her UZ doctorate but never stopping to question Patson Dzamara on his fraudulent claim to PhD status.

Patson Dzamara had until 2 weeks ago been stealing his way into the public meetings fronting himself through a claim to doctoral scholarship, the latter which he does not at all possess. He was for years parading himself under the title, “Dr.” It was in February 2016 when he approached ZimEye seeking to publish his articles on what he termed, “mentorship,” that Dzamara was pressed to prove his credentials after-which he then confessed having purchased his doctorate over the counter. But after that day, Dzamara continued being upheld as a doctor of philosophy by activists in the ThisFlag movement. Records now show that after being challenged further, Dzamara sought to sanitise his status and has since enrolled himself as a legitimate student. Christ University in India has written to journalist Stanley Karombo saying Patson Dzamara has no PhD as he previously claimed. Below is their letter in which one Dr KA Sebastian wrote back saying he is just a student, the explanation given also revealing that he has been fast tracked past a mandatory Masters Of Arts program:

Meanwhile, Dzamara has also been making fraudulent medical claims and the ThisFlag movement has been lambasted by doctors for facilitating the deceptions and contrary to statements by his lawyer colleague, Fadzayi Mahere who has attempted to silence the expose,’ ZimEye is this week revealing recordings to the effect.

More to follow…