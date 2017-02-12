New Name For Mujuru Party | BREAKING NEWS

Shyleen Mtandwa | ZimEye.com can confirm that the Joice Mujuru led faction of the beleaguered Zimbabwe People First party, will be opting out of using the current name which is likely to cause a feud with the Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa led faction.

A move that can be construed as Mujuru conceding defeat and tantamount to her forming a new party altogether.

Reliable sources within the party indicated to ZimEye.com that the party will not be subjected to what they called unnecessary legal actions trying to fight over the party name with the Gumbo – Mutasa faction who have already fired warning shots of wanting to retain the name.

According to the sources the party has set up a separate committee to look into the issue of a new name for the party. The sources claim that the party is currently in the process of withdrawing membership cards issued to members under the Zimbabwe People First brand.

Social media postings by party members suggest that the party members are for the change of name with several names already being suggested on social media.

Gumbo and Mutasa wrote to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ZEC advising the commission that Mujuru will no longer be allowed to use the Zimbabwe People First name for her faction. The two claim that the name belongs to them as founding fathers of the party.

A comment could not immediately be sourced from the Mujuru faction spokesperson Jealous Mawarire.