New Shocking Twist on Zimbabwe Students in Cyprus

Staff Reporter | Zimbabwe has so far released an estimated 4800 students to study in various college programs in Cyprus. These are arranged through some agencies in Harare and online. Of these agencies, not all are genuine but many offer “scholarships” as a luring tool for engagement.

While studying abroad can be a memorable experience, what happens away from home can be disturbing at times. As parents and families do their ceremonial send offs at the airport, they expect great news and updates on progress and accomplishments. Sadly, this has not been the case with most of the Zimbabwean students in Cyprus for tertiary education.

Some students in Cyprus are reportedly continuing to get a raw deal in the education system as their conditions are mired with desperation to stay abroad, abject poverty and various tribulations. The student life for international students in Cyprus has been described by many as not gloss.

Because of the tough conditions that include strict lease conditions, rent deadlines written on stone, flaccid learning conditions and squalor in student accommodation, many students end up juggling and hustling to stay afloat in Cyprus. One of the colleges that offers nursing science is reportedly employing low budget/low qualification lecturers from nations where English is a second language.

The plan is to pay them low in exchange for required services. Added to that the nursing school is reported not to have ideal equipment for students to acquire practical skills.

As said by Leo Moyo (real name withheld), “The students live under fear of missing deadlines for rent. The working hours are tight. One must get a full time job by law. In school, there is no accountability on attendance or performance reviews. Many wind up working full time to remain in the system. Meanwhile the grades get low and some even pull out of school. The main challenge is those at home still expect great news and will even be proud to share news about their children doing wonderful stuff in Cyprus. No one wants to face the embarrassment of a child returning home empty-handed after such a colourful send off.”

Various issues are happening within the school system and some students have been forced into crime. Of late, some girls have reportedly been involved in prostitution for survival. There are also other alcohol, sex and drug issues involved in the student life. In November 2016, Elizabeth Choto (RIP) committed suicide through some misunderstanding over alleged pregnancy with a Nigerian student.

At the beginning of June this 2017, Parliamentary Portfolio Committee for Foreign Affairs chaired by Cde Kindness Paradza confirmed that three Zimbabwean students were nabbed for drug trafficking. The committee also re-confirmed that most students were getting stranded and had to opt for crime like prostitution and drugs to save their lives after not receiving the fake scholarships offered on line.

It has also been noted that the cash shortages in Zimbabwe are also to blame for the rough student life. Parents have cash in the bank but cannot access their funds to sponsor their children’s studies due to a cash crisis in struggling economy.

While this is the reported picture on the ground, some students in Cyprus have reacted with mixed venom as noted below:

Jackson: Many parents have a problem of wanting to brag to the community about their children studying abroad. With that magnitude of suffering, why not study at home or enroll with UNISA?

Mukuru: This Cyprus story is an exaggeration. Please stop giving our parents anxiety. Your problem in your student life is not mine.

Isha: For those who came organized, they can accomplish and return with proof. Ziva zvawakafambira chete. (Hard work pays to the focused not the losers)

Lorraine Mukwaira: There are students struggling but many resort to day jobs. In any case prostitution is a college problem worldwide and some even make sex tapes. It’s nothing new under the sun.

Tatenda Kabaya: Vakanoitei ikoko homwe dzisina kusimba? (Why go there with empty pockets?)

Mutambirwa: If they were born criminals, the environment will not change them. They just need to return home