New ZEC Chairperson Priscilla Chigumba Sworn In

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sworn-in the new Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba at State House this morning.

Justice Chigumba is a judge of the High Court and will lead the elections administration body following the resignation of former chairperson Justice Rita Makarau in December 2017.

The appointment of Justice Chigumba follows consultations with the Judicial Service Commission and the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rules and Orders.

Justice Chigumba obtained her law degree in the United Kingdom and joined Gollop and Blank law firm in 1994.

She practiced as a lawyer for six years before joining PG Industries as assistant company secretary and later formed her own law firm.

Justice Chigumba joined the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs as a magistrate in 2004 and served as a resident and provincial magistrate before being seconded to work as a senior professional research assistant in the Office of the Chief Justice.

She was sworn in as Justice of the High Court in December 2012.

Her appointment comes at a time when ZEC is compiling a new voters’ roll ahead of harmonised elections to be held in five months time.

-ZBC