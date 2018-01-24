Ngarivhume Says MDC Alliance Will Stand The Test

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo| Transform Zimbabwe leader, Jacob Ngarivhume will this Saturday address villagers at Sese Business Centre in Chivi District, where he is expected to make further calls for a united front of opposition parties in the upcoming elections.

Addressing his party members in Mabvuku today, Ngarivhume said those against the alliance of opposition parties will not succeed.

“There are some leaders who are making contrary statements about the Alliance, let them bark but the Alliance will continue,” said Ngarivhume.

Thousands of villagers are expected to attend the rally, Transform Zimbabwe officials have said.

Ngarivhume, a member of the MDC Alliance will not desert the coalition, the officials said.

Transform Zimbabwe Provincial youth chairperson, Clayson Chimbidzikai told ZimEye.com in an interview yesterday, thousands of villagers were expected to converge at Sese Business Centre to attend the rally.

“All MDC Alliance partners are free to attend the rally. We are not dividing the opposition as many might postulate, rather our aim is to augment the protracted battle for emancipation and freedom,” said Chimbidzikai.

“Our vision is to transform the country’ s economy and we are cognisant of the fact that the people of Zimbabwe have suffered for too long,” said Chimbidzikai.