Ngarivhume’s Top Aide Dies

Dr. Makaure was a member of the Transform Zimbabwe National Executive Council and Directors Forum. Sitting on the board as the head of the Welfare Department.

She passed on on Monday after suffering a mild stroke.

The Transform Zimbabwe family paid their last respects to her today at her home in Hatfield. The TZ President and First Lady were present as well as all the members of the Transform Zimbabwe Directors Forum.

The TZ President appreciated the passion and hard work which Dr. Makaure expressed throughout her life. She was an examplerary leader who stood for what she believed in. Her love for people and the country was evidenced in all the work she did throughout her life.

Her legacy will live on in all of us, and we will continue working until we make the Zimbabwe she dreamt and laboured for a reality.

