Ngarivhume Breaks Into Mash East

Statement | Transform Zimbabwe President, Jacob Ngarivhume, will be touring all provinces meeting Transform Zimbabwe executives and members in preparation for the upcoming congress in February this year.

Tomorrow, the young, energetic TZ leader will be in Mashonaland East in Marondera. Transform Zimbabwe brings hope to Zimbabweans from all walks of life as it is a sanctuary and home of all, that does not discriminate on colour, religious belief or race. The power to unite Zimbabwe lies in Transform Zimbabwe. The party promotes a new culture of politics free from hate, intimidation, violence and harrassment which has riddled Zimbabwean politics since independence.

TZ which seeks to wrestle power from ZANU PF in this year’s watershed elections promotes the politics of tolerance, peace, respect for human rights, love, reconciliation and democractic governance.

If you are tired of corruption, long bank queues, cash shortages, poverty and economic mismanagement this meeting is for you. The meeting will be held at……on…..

All are welcome! Come and hear what God has in store for our beautiful country Zimbabwe.

Please be there with a friend, relative.

#Pulling together

#Make Zimbabwe a jewel again.

TZ Communications.