Ngochani, izitabane or Homosexuality is Entrenched in Our Zimbabwean Societies: Justice Mushore: Applause and Thank You! 

By Nomazulu Thata| My article should not be construed to mean approval of same-sex relationships: gay relationship, gay-partnerships. On the contrary homosexual attacks on boy-children or underage or men with mental health problems is just deplorable, they are an abomination, evil and satanic.

The act is equally as satanic as abusing young girls and toddlers and babies. As mothers of this great nation we are proud of the work you have done Justice Mushore. The sex offenders register in Zimbabwe is long overdue. We thank you all the same to have envisioned a legal framework at national level to blacklist all known sex offenders so that they are nowhere near institutions dealing with our vulnerable in the societies.

Justice Mushore is seeking to strengthen our laws on child sexual abuse. We are indeed proud of your legal expertise.

However the problem we have in our societies at hand is far deeper and complex than just registering the paedophiles in the national sex offenders register. That registered number is just the tip of the iceberg. Sexual abuse is perpetrated in home institutions in most cases. Sexual abuse is prevalent from Makhokhoba all the way up to the posh homes of Hillside in Bulawayo. It is done in Mbare all the way up to the posh homes in Borrowdale-Harare and in most cases in rural homes.

Paedophiles both men and women are decent people one can never expect to be criminals. They are fathers and mothers at home that use their guardian authority to abuse vulnerable girls and boys. The challenge is how do we get those criminals since some of them are bread-winners, guardians, and have been given authority by clans to be fathers of the clan?

Again our eyes have been fixed on girl-child sexual abuse most of the time; we missed the fact that boy-children are equally as vulnerable as girl-children when it comes to sexual abuse of minors. Zimbabwean societies are known to express their displeasure and abhorrence on homosexuality: In retrospect homosexuality is prevalent; it is silently practiced daily in many secret corners. It becomes unacceptable and criminal if they extend this to young boys. It is high time our society came clean in accepting that homosexuality is a culture entrenched in us: this cannot be ignored.

How many incidents do we read in our social media of gay relationships: they pop up time and again even though they are criminalized by the government? Criminalization of gay relationships puts our children in danger of those gay-criminals who will then target the vulnerable children because of the culture of silence: these people will never be caught in most cases: or found out if they obtain their sexual pleasures on children. Families keep abominable criminal acts in entire secrecy and silence in homes for fear of the wroth of the breadwinner; or to safeguard the family relations.

Sexual abuse in Zimbabwe, no doubt about it is almost a scourge, it represents a sick society as child abuse is on the increase, it has become an order of the day in Zimbabwe worsened by the easy availability of internet: access to pornography. According to Richard Nyamanhindi 100 girls are raped in Zimbabwe every day. He says sexual abuse in Zimbabwe homes are hidden in plain sight! There is no justification we can name that exists for someone to sexually abuse a child. Johanne Mhlanga’s articles concur with Nymanhindi that the male dominance at homes makes it possible for men to abuse children. They are protected by the women curiously: wives, sisters, grandmothers, aunties and mothers. Those women who will have been given the family custodianship: will attack whistle blowers on behalf of the perpetrators. Their irrational actions become challenging to tackle child abuse head-on at homes.

Our culture, the language use promotes sexual abuse. Young girls at a very early age are subject to in-law sexual play-games of breast-touching. The male in-laws will tell the girls they are teaching them grown up plays because he is an in-law and is allowed by the tradition to play those sexual related games of breast-touching. This is where social workers should focus on in dealing with child-abuse. The language itself is sometimes so pornographic to young girls: young girls are supposed and are encouraged to innocently accept as part of the culture and traditions of the clan and society: laughingly subjected to those degrading touching of breasts and comments of sexual nature. The women who are custodians of traditions allow this, encourage it and condone anything that goes with child sexual abuse. If the girl got pregnant she will be blamed for not having sat properly; she was cheap, not well brought-up. The whole blame is put paid on the most vulnerable the girl-child. To question the criminal aspect: paedophile tendencies of the man in the home are just unheard of.

Again there is nothing as degrading as to be subjected to “first entry” by uncles and fathers as to force a newlywed young woman for virginity testing: she will be subjected to virginity testing by sexual intercourse by either the father or uncle of the groom. It is the uncle or the father who should have the bride first. This is still practiced in our Zimbabwe today. A culture that still upholds virginity: A girl will have kept her virginity for the day she gets married; to her surprise she will be forced to have sexual intercourse to the male in the home supposed to be father of the clan.

Those are traditions that should just be done away with. (Justice Mushore still has a lot in her plate to do. What she has done so far is applaud able.) This tradition is just barbaric to say the least. We imagine a young woman who is sexually known by two males in the same home! She is supposed to honour and obey them both as her husband and in-law. How is she going to carry herself as a woman in a dignified manner worth of a newlywed daughter-in-law? It puts strains and stresses to a young woman. That is by all standards of civilization not normal. We could do better in this Millennium to rid ourselves of such cultural and traditional practices.

Whistle blowers should continue to expose sexual predators: paedophiles in our societies and homes. You are encouraged to do more in unveiling evil of child abuse. Never fear any reprisals: anyone who fails to report sexual abuse to children is negating a child’s rights. We stand to benefit as a nation we keep our children safe. Children are the future of this great nation; let’s not temper with their lives. Sexual abused children are traumatized for life. Their lives are destroyed. Sexual abuse must be recognised and be confronted without fear. It is a fulfilling duty to fight for the rights of children: as a result of this I do not fear any backlash from about my activities in naming and shaming paedophiles at my home and elsewhere.