Ngoni Kufa Valentine Fundraising Dinner Dance

Ngoni Kufa Tennis Academy & Trust couples' Valentine dinner & dance in London. Sat, 17 February 2018, £50 per person including a three course meal and non alcoholic drinks. This is taking place at the Hilton (Double Tree), 265 Rotherhithe Street, London, SE16 5HW , 7pm (UK) starting time.

This is an opportunity to enjoy a Valentine Dinner Dance with you wife, girlfriend or partner while at the same time helping to fundraise some vitally needed funds for building tennis courts at Chiguvare Primary School, Sanyati, Zimbabwe.

Thank you and kindest regards.

Kossam Mhangami