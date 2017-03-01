‘Ngwena’ Causes Chaos In Parliament

Tempers flared in Parliament yesterday after Gokwe-Nembudziya MP, Justice Mayor Wadyajena (Zanu PF) interjected fellow Zanu PF MP, Sarah Mahoka (Hurungwe East)’s speech over use of the word ngwena (crocodile).

Mahoka had claimed in Shona that schoolchildren in some parts of the country were being mauled by crocodiles, as they crossed flooded rivers to school. Wadyajena interjected her, asking, “which crocodile are you referring to”?

Ngwena is a term used in Zanu PF circles to refer to Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

This did not augur well with Mahoka, who warned Wadyajena against trivialising Parliament business, but Wadyajena kept interjecting, demanding her to be specify the type of crocodile she was referring to. Buhera South MP Joseph Chinotimba (Zanu PF) later intervened and asked Acting Speaker Melody Dziva to order the two ruling party legislators to discuss their differences outside the House. After more than 15 minutes of heckling, Dziva then ejected Wadyajena. Newsday