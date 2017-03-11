Nikuv: As Makarau Takes Urban Constituencies To Rural Areas

Staff Reporter| The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is taking away urban constituencies and placing them in rural areas ahead of the water shed elections.

ZEC stands accused of rigging elections in favour of Zanu PF which has a strong base in rural areas.

One such urban constituency which ZEC has taken to the rural areas, is Harare” Mount Pleasant constituency.

In a statement condemning the rigging tactics by ZEC, on Saturday, Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition said the electorate should be aware of vote rigging which ZEC had already started.

“In a surprising move that has left many baffled by the recently completed Zimbabwe Election Commission delimitation exercise, Mount Pleasant now falls under Mazowe South, a rural constituency serviced by Mazowe Rural District.

“The move defies logic for an urban constituency that is serviced by Harare City Council. In previous years analysts have argued that the Zimbabwe Election Commission works in carhorts with the ruling ZANU PF to dilute the urban vote which is a stronghold of the opposition in Zimbabwe,” said Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition.