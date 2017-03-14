Nkomo Honoured, Family Plans $USD I Million Bash

Nkomo was born on June 17 1917 and died on July 1, 1999. He would have turned 100 this year. Later to become VP, Nkomo led successive nationalist movements that opposed racist settler rule in the then Rhodesia, before taking part in the first all-race election in 1980, as leader of Zapu. He, however, lost the watershed poll to Zanu PF’s President Mugabe.The nationalist leader’s sister Regina Nkomo-Moyo said the former VP’s legacy lives on.“June 17, 2017, will mark the 100th birthday of this African leader who worked tirelessly on behalf of the people of Zimbabwe. While he is not with us, in body, his legacy remains,” Nkomo-Moyo said.

“It is through his legacy that we aim to touch the hearts and minds of people throughout the world. We must ensure that the cultural importance of his fight for freedom and his love for the people of Zimbabwe lives on and is never forgotten.”

Nkomo-Moyo said affectionately known “Father Zimbabwe” Nkomo lived and breathed for the rights of the people of Zimbabwe.

“His family, friends and peace-loving people of Southern Africa would like to celebrate this illustrious man’s life and legacy. The Nkomo family through a family led cultural organisation called: The Joshua Nkomo Cultural Movement is inviting 100 000 across the Southern African region and beyond to come and celebrate this legend’s life,” Nkomo-Moyo said.

She asked for well-wishers to help in raising the $1 million required for logistics to host the event, including promotion, provide transportation, accommodations, food, and entertainment for attendees, repair and grading the 50km of the road leading to the venue among other things.

“The Joshua Nkomo Cultural Movement and its sister organisation The Joshua Nkomo National Foundation are led by his children and will utilise the funds to maintain – Newsday