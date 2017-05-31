Nkomo Is A ‘House Nigga’, Says Ibhetshu likaMthwakazi

Lionel Saungweme | Insiza South Member of Parliament, Malachi Nkomo has been branded a ‘house nigga’ by the angry Ibhetshu likaMthwakazi group over his support of shutting down 40 schools in the Matebeleland South Province.

According to Africa-American history a house slave or nigga is the one who is always after pushing the master’s interests, the kind of slave that is closest to the master.

This is against a background of parents and teachers being up in arms against the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education for planning to shut down the 40 schools in the province.

Consequently, Malachi has triggered anger and insults since he was recently cited in the press as supporting the idea.

“Running schools which have low enrollment is not viable,” argued Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Dr. Sylvia Utete.

However, the Bulawayo-based cultural group, Ibhetshu likaZulu is so angry about the plan to shut down schools that it reserved a racial slur for Hon Nkomo.

“Malachi Nkomo is a house nigga,” says Ibhetshu likaZulu Secretary, Mbuso Fuzwayo, “because he needs to be liberated. He is not the first to go against his people. There was also once upon a time a man called Enos Nkala,” who was Defence Minister in the 1980s slaughter of at least 20 000 PF ZAPU supporters in the Midlands and Matabeleland.

The genocide, sanctioned by President Robert Mugabe, was executed by the Fifth Brigade in an operation code-named Gukurahundi.

According to the Urban Dictionary the slur “house nigga” is defined by American civil rights activist, Malcom X, as “the slave who imagines himself to be thought of as kin by his master because they live in the same house.”

In this case Ibhetshu likaZulu may be alluding to Nkomo, a legislator of Ndebele extract, imagining himself as Mugabe’s kin since both are in Zanu PF.

“It is unfortunate that this Government, led by a tribalist, will do anything against Ndebele speaking people. They are now implementing their Grand plan against innocent children who happen to be the future of Matabeleland,” says Fuzwayo.

The Grand Plan according to Fuzwayo “is a document that the Shona tribalist use as their Holy Koran to exclude the Ndebele in all economic issues (sic), destroy their (Ndebele) culture and marginalize them on education.”

When asked whether recent press statements attributed to him were true Hon Nkomo replied saying “you got it wrong. I don’t support the closure.

No one in his normal senses can simply stand up and decide to shut down schools and be proud. I was quoted out of context … and never thought this was going to be hijacked by my foes in politics who have decided to attack me in social media with all sorts of insults.

“It’s very unfortunate that anything brought forward by the Government now is subject to attack by those who want to pursue their politics of region and tribalism without analysis of the facts and I can’t be drawn to stoop so low.”

Despite much effort, the Rural Teachers’ Association was not reachable for comment.

The late Paramount Chief Kaiser Ndiweni and several other traditional chiefs have over the years continued to urge Government to build more schools in Matabeleland.