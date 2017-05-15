Nkomo Trust Donates To Tsholotsho Flood Victims

The Landa John Nkomo Trust and a local company have donated groceries and clothes worth over $1 000 to Tsholotsho’s San community that was affected by heavy rains.

The trust’s chairperson, Mr Jabulani Nkomo said they are carrying on with the late Vice President Landa John Nkomo ’s dream of helping the community.

The goods were handed over to Tsholotsho South MP Cde Zenzo Sibanda and a representative of the San community at the Landa John Nkomo museum offices in Bulawayo on Friday.

“My father always had a soft spot for the San community. They were a great part of his childhood. He took it upon himself to try and assist them. It’s a pity we can’t afford to do much but we do assist in every way possible.

“We don’t only wait for such times to help them. We monitor the Landa John High School in the area too. The students’ fees is our responsibility. They had always been content with learning basic stuff like writing their names and being able to count their cattle but some of them have now gone as far as Advanced Level. This helps to build confidence amongst themselves,” said Mr Nkomo.

Cde Sibanda commended the kind gesture extended to the community.

“This gesture is not attached to politics. Some people make a mistake of confusing the two. This is something that was done out of the goodness of the heart. We need to continue helping the San community especially to attain an education. We need people who can speak their language fluently to come and represent them in parliament so that they can interpret for them. Thank you so much for remembering the community in this great time of need,” he said.

Nashua Zimbabwe Bulawayo branch manager Mr Oscar Fredericks said the company had a longstanding relationship with the Nkomo family, hence they were happy to donate to the San community.

“We are here to help sustain a legacy that was left by Landa John Nkomo. He had so much love for Tsholotsho so when we read about the disaster in the press we tried to find ways to help in a way similar to what he would have done,” said Mr Fredericks.

A representative of the San community Mr Davy Ndlovu expressed gratitude for the assistance. He said heavy rains washed away their homes and property.- state media