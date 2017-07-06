Nkosana Moyo: I Never Said It

Former Industry Minister, Nkosana Moyo last night denied ever uttering words that Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa should be given a chance to lead Zimbabwe. “I never said give him a chance, and that is being twisted deliberately,” said Nkosana Moyo.

He said he only spoke in response to a question on what he thinks about Mnangagwa. Below was the video collage:

