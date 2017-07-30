Nkosana Moyo Insult And Why Matebeleland Will Decide Next Zim President

Kimberly Bhebhe | Matabeleland region is home to the second largest ethnic minority group in Zimbabwe. This region is haunted by the genocide that claimed over 20 000 Ndebeles.

What makes this a real nightmare is that the current regime ignores this historical atrocity and actually trivialises, labels it as a “moment of madness”. Over the years this has caused the region to carry heavy hearts over the regime as they were the perpetrators of this genocide. The true colours of the hearts of the Ndebeles are normally exposed during the electoral process.

A good example is that of Bulawayo, it is one of the regions that is known to overwhelmingly vote for the opposition. One may argue that possibly the Matabeleland region has been observed to be the swing vote for the country. There is an interesting observation I have made that occurs perpetually when it comes to the Matabeleland vote.

Most politicians normally use this region as their base to pursue their political ambitions. One wonders why they all seem to have an interest in this region. During the 2008 harmonised elections, one of the presidential aspirants Simba Makoni managed to get 8% of the vote and the majority of the votes came from Matabeleland. After attracting 8% of the electoral college and vigorously fighting to be in the political space. He then disappeared into thin air and it was history that he even was a presidential aspirant.

One wonders of if this could be a ZANU PF strategy to split the electoral votes. If this is true, then it proves the argument that ZANU PF uses tactics to play around with the electoral period. 10 years down the line we notice the same pattern as we see a new kid on the block approaching the political playground.

Nkosana Moyo also known as ‘Grandpa Bae’. He has been recently observed to be non-sympathetic to the historical atrocities of Gukurahundi, yet he seeks to try and lure the Matabeleland vote.

On the other hand it is interesting to note how MDC-T has managed to consistently secure the Bulawayo vote as it now appears that Matabeleland is the power base of MDC-T representation in parliament. Grandpa bae’s analysis of Gukurahundi is not very convincing enough to this core region.

He is observed to have made an unstrategic move as most politicians are known for promising the region restorative and retributive justice. But instead Moyo’s comments come across as offensive to the Matabeleland region. This was evidenced by some activists who made it clear to the presidential aspirant when he visited Bulawayo about their concerns.