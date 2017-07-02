Nkosana Moyo Is Shona Not Ndebele

Presidential aspirant, Nkosana-Moyo is Shona and not Ndebele as has been said before.

The former Industry and Trade Minister who during the week announced he is upstaging Robert Mugabe for State House next year, is from Mberengwa, his cousin and former cabinet Minister Sekai Holland revealed. “His father is a Shona from Mberengwa, it is his mother who is from Matebeleland,” Mrs Holland said concurring with the man’s personal testimony.

The development comes after many activists began making tribal comments against Nkosana Moyo, some writing, “Is Zimbabwe ready for a Ndebele President?”

Meanwhile following a recent ZimEye LIVEBLAST program, Dr Nkosana Moyo during the week announced his Presidential aspirations ahead of the 2018 election. He said he will be contesting against President Robert Mugabe as an independent candidate, under the banner of the Alliance for the People’s Agenda. Moyo rubbished the notion of a coalition of opposition political parties to dislodge Zanu PF. He said a mixture of something spoils the end product. Dr Moyo made his announcement this in Harare on Thursday.