Nkosana Moyo: Mnangagwa Must Be Given A Chance, He’s A Very Smart Person

To those Zimbabweans doubting Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Vice President “should be given a chance…he is a very smart person,” Presidential aspirant, Dr. Nkosana Moyo says.

His comments are contained in the first ever public grilling of the former Industry and Trade Minister by a large panel on ZimEye.com in the running weeks before his final announcement of entering the Presidential race made last week.

Dr Moyo even even went to the extent of saying Mnangagwa very smart. “…I think Mr Mnangagwa is a very smart person and I know him personally,” he commented.

When asked how the opposition is not in a good state, and where the nation is going…President Robert Mugabe is the glue that is keeping both his party and the nation together, so once he is gone, both ZANU PF and the nation will implode, Nkosana Moyo replied saying,

“Well I’m not sure, I don’t personally agree that Zimbabwe will implode. I think Zimbabwe will equilibrate (sic), and there will be a complete change of direction when there is a change of the guard. ZANU will become a new entity, it will be led by somebody else.

“The only issue I think which is worth asking and maybe Mr Supiya can answer this, given that we started with what happened in Mwenezi and the numbers and the perception by Zimbabweans that ZANU rigs elections and now we know what happened in 2008, and I think ZANU will have to prove to Zimbabweans that that is not the case.

“But as far as people who say maybe we should not bother about elections, I beg to differ. My view is that we have to look at the numbers and the numbers are telling us something. When you look on average the Zimbabweans who bother to participate in elections, they are always a minority. Only just above 40% of registered voters bother to go and vote.

“And I think the question has to be asked, what must be done, what is it we could do to excite more Zimbabweans, and a lot of young Zimbabweans who now qualify to go and vote who didn’t vote 4 years ago (sic), when we had our last elections.

“I think we need to get a little more imaginative in terms of looking at what the challenges of our nation are, and what a possible solution could be. My own humble opinion is that if ZANU were a manager of a company they themselves know they would have been fired.

“They are forcing themselves on the people of Zimbabwe. They have failed at the job at hand miserably, the economy says so, and I think ZANU ought to resign from running the country and let somebody else …I am just putting on the table that if they have got any self respect they need to look at what is happening on the ground and concede defeat and let somebody else take on the challenge of moving our country to the next stage, and making our economy begin to deliver to the people.”