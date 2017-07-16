Nkosana Moyo Rubbishes Gukurahundi Atrocities, Says Do Not Be Harsh On Mugabe And Mnangagwa

Staff Reporter |Presidential aspirant and leader of the newly established Alliance for the People’s Agenda (APA) Dr Nkosana Moyo has yet again reiterated his stance that Zimbabweans should forget about the Gukurahundi atrocities of the eighties as concentrating on trying to seek justice on the perpetrators is misdirected energy.

Speaking in a recorded social media WhatsApp interview on Friday, Moyo said that the belief of his party is that the atrocities were a “moment of madness” as described by President Robert Mugabe and should so be considered water under the bridge and put away.

According to the former ZANU PF government Minister, Zimbabwe should immediately focus on new challenges ahead and not keep sight on past disturbances that do not have a bearing on the current problems faced by the country.

In the same interview, Moyo calls on Zimbabweans not to be harsh on President Robert Mugabe and his Deputy Emerson Mnangagwa suggesting that the country should adopt politics of tolerance on the ZANU PF government known for massive human rights abuses and murders.

The self believing Moyo again throws away the need of a coalition of opposition parties claiming that the coalition denies Zimbabweans the opportunity to freely choose who should be the President of the country.

According to Moyo all parties wishing to contest elections in 2018 should be allowed to field their own candidates and the electorate choose who they believe to be the best for the country.

Ordinary Zimbabwean electorates have for the last three elections been calling on the main opposition parties to unite and come out with a coalition arrangement to remove the ruling ZANU PF from power.