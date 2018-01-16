Nkosana Moyo Starts Candidate Selection Process

THE Alliance for the People’s Agenda (APA) has started unveiling its candidates, as the party gears for the upcoming elections, where it says it will not go into a coalition.

APA Bulawayo province, led by its chairperson, Zanele Mabhikwa, on Sunday unveiled its aspiring candidate for Magwegwe constituency, Nkosana Mnkandla, saying other candidates would be introduced on a weekly basis in their respective constituencies.

Mnkandla expressed high hopes of winning the Magwegwe seat in the upcoming elections, saying he had been conducting door-to-door campaigns.

“I would like to represent my parents, brothers, friends and sisters of this constituency in the August House,” he said.

“I have an open-door policy in my approach, and I am confident of winning the ticket to represent the constituency in Parliament.

“In that regard, I am not the fountain of all ideas, but I believe people in the area are the ones who are supposed to say what they expect in the constituency.”
MDC-T’s Anele Ndebele is the incumbent legislator.

Mabhikwa urged Magwegwe residents, particularly the youth, to take advantage of the extended biometric voter registration exercise to register to vote in the upcoming elections.

“APA will, among others, fight corruption and all the other ills that had characterised Zimbabwe under former President Robert Mugabe,” she said.

“I urge Zimbabweans to register to vote so that they can correct past ills.”
APA leader Nkosana Moyo, who is on a nationwide charm offensive, met Midlands provincial leaders early last week, Mashonaland Central (Friday), Matabeleland South (Saturday), Magwegwe and Lupane on Sunday.

APA, which was launched last June, has not been holding campaign rallies, but door-to-door campaigns, with its leader arguing that he does not want to expose party supporters to violence from other political parties. Newsday

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    “THE Alliance for the People’s Agenda (APA) has started unveiling its candidates, as the party gears for the upcoming elections, where it says it will not go into a coalition,” Zimeye reported.

    SADC leaders have already said the opposition should not contest Zimbabwe’s elections without first implementing the democratic reforms necessary for free, fair and credible elections. The question people like Dr Nkosana Moyo and all the other opposition politicians who continue to contest these flawed and illegal elections is: why are you contesting an election you know is flawed? Why?

    These opposition politicians keep talking about wanting reforms to be implemented but they still contest even when it is clear no reforms have been implemented; proof they were just paying lip-services to calls for reforms and free and fair elections.

    The truth is Zanu PF will never implement any reforms when they know that the opposition will contest the elections regardless.

    The ball is now in the people of Zimbabwe’s own court – not with opposition or Zanu PF. How much do we, the people ourselves, value free, fair and credible elections? Are we smart enough to realise that both Zanu PF and the opposition are just using us as pawns in their political game? The game is design to give Zanu PF its landslide victory and the opposition are quite happy to win the scraps. It is us we have paid dearly for being stuck for decades with corrupt and tyrannical regime complete with its entourage of corrupt and incompetent opposition.

    If we are serious about getting a competent government then it is for us to break the present political mould. It is for us to refuse to take part in these utterly meaningless elections until reforms to guarantee free and fair elections are implemented!

    “If you go into elections next month, you are going to lose; the elections are done,” SADC leaders warned Tsvangirai and his MDC friends in June 2013. I believe SADC or anyone with eyes to see and half a brain to perceive the political reality today will say the say about this year’s elections. The only question that must now be answered is; are we, the people, smart enough to heed that sound advice!