Nkosana Moyo The Dark Horse In Zim Elections?

Tariro Daphne Senderayi | There has been a lot of names fielded for Zimbabwe’s 2018 presidential elections. Of interest is a renowned technocrat Dr. Nkosana Moyo the former Minister of Industry and International Trade. Some would call him the Simba Makoni of the race whilst some have been more receptive, referring to him as one of the most ‘sober’ presidential candidates. News of him possibly running has been received with some paradoxical feelings.

Most of those who against his run in the race are quick to point out his ill timing as a major factor. Critics say, for you to be a strong contender you can only do so with structures and Dr. Moyo seems to be a lone figure. In the colloquial term “Haana vanhu”. They go on to say in theory he would be an ideal candidate but there is need to keep in mind that the context of Zimbabwe is still in the primitive stages of development politically as people do not vote for ideas and policies but personalities. His run might only split the vote and prolong the stay and misrule President Robert Mugabe. He is better off playing an advisory role than anything. Zimbabweans are desperate for anything that will remove the ruling party out of power once and for all. That seems to be the most popular school of thought versus having a presidential candidate that is issue-oriented and embodies a clear governance plan and vision for Zimbabwe.

Those in support of his intention to run espouse that it would appear as though Simba Makoni spoilt it for all independent candidates and that it would be mere folly to write him off on that basis. Thando Ndlovu in an online discussion highlighted that “ Dr. Nkosana Moyo is competent. He was headhunted by RGM and RGM knows this guy knows what he is doing. He resigned from government because he could not stomach the lack of integrity anymore…this is why you are used to command this command that and not real leadership with integrity.”

One relevant issue that arose in the social media debate was that with regards to the rural electorate, they insist that if they can be protected against election violence they will gladly campaign and vote for the opposition. So it begs the question as to how the opposition parties and independent candidates like Dr. Nkosana Moyo? Will he provide protection to this critical demography of voters.