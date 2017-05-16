Nkosana Moyo Will Remove Mugabe – Lumumba

4

Zimbabwe’s historic Cabinet Minister, the first ever since independence to quit Robert Mugabe’s government, Dr Nkosana-Moyo, can remove his former boss, says once ZANU PF firebrand Acie Lumumba.

Speaking of Moyo who is also one of Zimbabwe’s finest businessmen with an unblemished track record and is forever remembered for ditching Mugabe over mere points of principle, Lumumba said MDC leader, Morgan Tsvangirai cannot make it past the 2018 polls. He said this is because people are tired of the Tsvangirai, Mugabe crew. – ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW-

In a recent ZimEye LIVEBLAST program Dr. Moyo revealed that he is considering even the Presidency (story continues.)

Already, Moyo has snubbed an offer to lead the Zimbabwe People First after being approached by Didymus Mutasa and Rugare Gumbo. ZimPF official Kudakwashe Bhasikiti revealed this at a press conference yesterday.

He said: “Most of the candidates declined to come and lead the party until we were left with two candidates — Nkosana Moyo and Mutambara.

“They were called for discussions so that they would share with us their visions. It was clear that Moyo had a different vision and that he wanted to contest as an independent candidate. He said he doesn’t believe in political parties.”

 

  • ZimMatata

    Nkosana Moyo should be learned enough to know that this will only serve to split the opposition votes and give Mugabe the opportunity to rig. Can’t he join the combined forces to get rid of ZANU PF for now. He will still be young enough to campaign for Presidency in the next elections after 2018.

  • Chiratidzo

    We should be embracing change . Tired of rolling out the same tired and tested candidates. There is no one else worthty of contesting the election. On the one hand we have a 93 year old candidate the same candidate who has presided over a crumblimg economy assisted by the mujurus tsvangisons etc . Lets have new blood please. Its worth a try. At least the oldman once was a worthy president. Mujuru tvsangison just not up to it!

  • Fundani Moyo

    I am for a squeaky clean candidate like Nkosana. We are tired of musical chairs of a group of corrupt, inept people masquerading as main opposition leaders. If Nkosana needs foot soldiers for his campaign, he can count on me.

  • Mogiza

    Lumumba wemugwara