Nkosazana Zuma Stands By Grace Mugabe Deplores Male Media Abuse

Former African Union Commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Thursday deplored the patriarchal nature of society and abuse of female politicians who include Mrs Grace Mugabe.

Zuma laments how men everyday are caught on the wrong side saying, ” When a woman does something wrong now we all have to suffer for that why? Because of patriarchy, it’s a sexist country, even ourselves we have not gotten out of that sexism.”

Zuma continues saying, ” You see this sexism even on the roads, a woman makes a mistake, it’s see these women drivers, a man makes a mistake, men make mistakes even more than women no body says, see these men drivers.”

Answering questions at her book launch, Dlamini-Zuma said women were capable leaders deploring the negative characterisation of women.

