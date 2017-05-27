No Boycott Billiat, Musona Quash Rumours

WARRIORS talisman Knowledge Musona and star forward Khama Billiat have committed themselves to Zimbabwe’s 2019 AFCON campaign, while former skipper Willard Katsande says he never led a revolt in camp just before the team’s departure for Gabon in January.

Katsande says he has retired from international football. The Warriors’ 2019 Nations Cup campaign has already been dragged into controversy amid reports that Katsande, Cuthbert Malajila, Matthew Rusike and Nyasha Mushekwi were left out of the squad as punishment for being leaders of a rebellion that hit the team’s camp just before their trip to Gabon.

And, until yesterday, FC Platinum were not comfortable releasing coach Norman Mapeza to take charge of the Warriors despite the gaffer announcing the squad due in camp on Monday.

The Zvishavane side said their coach had a lot in his plate and needed to concentrate on the core job of ensuring they try and win the league title. However, a deal was thrashed out yesterday and FC Platinum eventually agreed to officially release Mapeza.

Club consultant Munyaradzi Hwengwere confirmed to The Herald that everything was now okay, while the club president George Mawere also reiterated that position.

A dramatic week also saw defender Costa Nhamoinesu, who is unavailable for the game against Liberia because of injury, telling his four teammates that they should “keep (their) heads up boys, we were all in the same bus, same dressing room, life goes on, once a Warrior always a Warrior.’’

The Herald can reveal that Musona and Billiat have now confirmed their availability for the match despite a social media blitz that suggested most of those called will boycott the match against Liberia to protest the omission of their four colleagues.

Musona will travel to Harare via Frankfurt, Germany, next Friday while Billiat is expected in Harare on Monday. England-based Kundai Benyu might also make the trip while negotiations continue for the availability of Tendayi Darikwa.

Musona will buy his ticket for the trip home to confirm his passion to represent his country, although ZIFA officials indicated they will reimburse him when he lands here.- state media