Staff Reporter | Calls for a mega march to force President Robert Mugabe out of power reached a higher tempo, with War Vets mobilising stepping and voicing out that their boss must go.

There is no going back about Mugabe. He must leave. ….The shear madness of his wife trying to be President, the economy, no jobs, watch this space tomorrow……If the man (Mugabe) continues with the folly that he is in charge.” – war vets