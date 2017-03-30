SARAH MAHOKA SPEAKS: Grace Mugabe PART 1

PART1: By Simba Chikanza | Under Siege Zanu PF Women’s League Secretary For Finance, Sarah Mahoka has spoken responding to First Lady Grace Mugabe’s latest meeting which calls for her expulsion.

Mahoka’s “fall from grace” comes barely a few months after she was seen whole heartedly campaigning for First Lady Grace Mugabe and openly attacking Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Lacoste faction for allegedly plotting to remove President Robert Mugabe.

She would have expected to be treated with kid-gloves, but the latest ZANU PF Womens League meeting early this week has seen conclusions being passed to fire her from the party with First Lady Grace Mugabe voicing on reports that have seen Mahoka and Eunice Sandi Moyo being forwarded for immediate expulsion under claims that they have undermined the President’s wife.

But HON Mahoka says she is not in trouble at all, ZimEye can reveal.

Mahoka also adds saying is in good books with First Lady Grace Mugabe. In an exclusive interview with ZimEye after public demonstrations and her reported ouster from the league at the instigation of Mugabe, Mahoka says she has been in the United States and is clueless about her apparent fate.

“Where is (sic) those disciplinary you are talking?

“I can’t, I did not see them, maybe it’s not me then, because I did not see anything….”

When she was pressed on the reports widely published in the state and other media houses revealing the Grace Mugabe meeting, Mrs Mahoka replied saying, “I was in America for about 18 days, I was not in Zimbabwe.”

But you are back in Zimbabwe now, are you not?, she was asked to which she replied saying, “yes I am back I am in Hurungwe East right now, I am at the funeral right now, yes.”

“If I can hear that then I will call you back,” she replied.

She continued reiterating while repeating, I did not see anything, I am telling you, I did not see anything from anyone.” she said.

“Thank you so much, maybe I will call you…I will call you when I have anything I will tell you but right now there is nothing like that,” Mahoka added.

When pressed now if she is in good books with the First Lady, Mahoka replied saying, “Yes, yes.”

Mahoka’s denials come amidst reports that the Zanu-PF Women’s League resolved at its national executive meeting to expel its two senior members Eunice Sandi Moyo (deputy secretary) and Mahoka.

The two are accused of undermining the First Lady, who is secretary for Women’s Affairs, corruption, insubordination and fanning factionalism with Mahoka facing further charges of denigrating Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Presidential spokesman Mr George Charamba. [ PART 2 to follow with recorded interview. ]