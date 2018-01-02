No Holiday For President Mnangagwa – ZBC

5

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been working throughout the festive season.

On New Year’s day yesterday, the President was in his offices at Munhumutapa building.

On the 31st of December, he was in Bulawayo for the National Thanksgiving and Dedication Church Service.

Today, he was at his offices.

Several ministers who spoke to ZBC News were in their offices and constituencies as most of them said they have to deliver to their principal’s expectations.

Cde Supa Mandiwanzura was in his office by 8.am and said there is no time for holiday when the country is expecting them to deliver services within the stipulated 100 day period.

People interviewed by the ZBC News were in total agreement that the President must lead from the front rather than being driven.

Meanwhile, the Registrar General, Tobaiwa Mudede said thousands of Zimbabweans who came for the holiday have been visiting his offices and were well served by workers, who have been working throughout the festive season.

The Registrar General said they have the capacity to meet the demand for all travelling and identity documents for Zimbabweans both living locally and in the diaspora.

Mr Mudede also said all Zimbabweans working outside the country are willing to come back home and work for the country.-state media

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • eish

    Whilst it is good during the first days he must slow down in days to come as he needs time with the First Lady and grand kids and so on.

  • mandeya

    The President must construct an office (or Great Hall) in each province of Zimbabwe from where he can conduct meetings with residents of that province.

  • donald trump

    HOW OLD IS TOBAIWA MUDEDE? IS HE NOT DUE FOR RETIREMENT?

  • eish

    Overdue in fact , but this guy must show Zimbos how it is suppose to be done.

  • Mobyl Manie

    kuti zviite seiko? President is not a God my friend, he is just a person like you, save that he has been elected to lead, makafonyorwa brain na Mugabe. A President can meet people anyway right now the main focus is to revive the economy not to build unproductive Great Halls. We need factories that employ our people in all provinces. We need a multi currency that will attract FDI, we need good policies and reforms from Industry and commerce to encourage businesses to provide goods n services in a competitive market to increase quality and a reasonable pricing in the economy. ECONOMY REVIVAL is major …even before elections