No Holiday For President Mnangagwa – ZBC

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been working throughout the festive season.

On New Year’s day yesterday, the President was in his offices at Munhumutapa building.

On the 31st of December, he was in Bulawayo for the National Thanksgiving and Dedication Church Service.

Today, he was at his offices.

Several ministers who spoke to ZBC News were in their offices and constituencies as most of them said they have to deliver to their principal’s expectations.

Cde Supa Mandiwanzura was in his office by 8.am and said there is no time for holiday when the country is expecting them to deliver services within the stipulated 100 day period.

People interviewed by the ZBC News were in total agreement that the President must lead from the front rather than being driven.

Meanwhile, the Registrar General, Tobaiwa Mudede said thousands of Zimbabweans who came for the holiday have been visiting his offices and were well served by workers, who have been working throughout the festive season.

The Registrar General said they have the capacity to meet the demand for all travelling and identity documents for Zimbabweans both living locally and in the diaspora.

Mr Mudede also said all Zimbabweans working outside the country are willing to come back home and work for the country.-state media