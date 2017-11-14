No “Military Action” Against Mugabe, State “Secures” ZBC

BREAKING NEWS – SOLDIERS SAID TO HAVE SURROUNDED ZBC BREAKING NEWS – SOLDIERS SAID TO HAVE SURROUNDED ZBC Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Staff Reporter | Military tanks that earlier today were spotted in Harare coming from army barracks outside the city, were doing so under President Robert Mugabe’s prerogative it has emerged.

Mugabe has also moved in to secure the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Services, ZimEye sources have revealed.

Members of the Zimbabwe National Army(ZNA) have besieged the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) Headquarters in Harare, it has emerged.

Tension is heightening following Mugabe’ s decision to expel his long time ally Emmerson Mnangagwa last week. South African media reports that Mnangagwa can return home but his chances of being VP again are slim.

“We have been trying to leave the premises but the soldiers have sealed the exit points. We do not know what is going on – we also do not know their motive.

We are totally confused at the moment,” said a ZBC staffer who declined to be named.

Mugabe is also reported to have moved his children out of the country.