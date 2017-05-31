No More Bond Notes Again – RBZ

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe says it will not issue bond notes beyond the Afreximbank limit of US$200 million to maintain stability and confidence in the economy.

The retailers international indaba in the capital saw local and global investors being concerned with the impact of bond notes in the economy.

It also provided a platform for players in the sector to understand measures being made by the central bank to increase confidence in the economy.

RBZ Deputy Governor Dr Khuphukile Mlambo, however, confirmed to the state media monetary authorities have no plans to increase more bond notes.

The central bank also assured retailers there are no plans to replace the United States dollar as a medium of exchange in the economy.