No Panties Zodwa, “I Did It For Women”

Zodwa Wabantu says she did not wear any underwear after she stole the show at the just ended July Durban function.

Speaking to Sowetan, Zodwa (31) said she wanted to proudly own the fact that she doesn’t wear any underwear – and to flaunt her cellulite with pride.

“The inspiration behind it is that I wanted to be sexy and bold,” Zodwa explained. “I wanted to show I don’t really wear a panty. In the photos my cellulite is clearly visible, I wanted to show women we don’t have to hide what we are.”

Zodwa Rebecca Libram – her real name – was born in Soweto and moved to Durban four years ago . She was a collection agent at a debt collecting company but left the job after her socialite status took off.

“I worked very hard and after pay-day I would take myself out to chisa nyamas.” She is a proud mother of 11-year-old son Vuyo, who stays with her family in Soweto.

Her career has taken off in a big way. For an appearance and MC duties she charges between R10000 and R15000.

“People love me because I represent the truth. I still buy cheap clothes even though I’m famous. I’m being myself, I’m not selling an image that I’ve made it, therefore there is something different about me,” Zodwa says.

“Even when people book me, I make sure I don’t sit in VIP, people can reach out to me.”