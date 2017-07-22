No Panties Zodwa Wabantu Can Visit Bulawayo

Block “Naked” Zodwa Wabantu From Entering Zimbabwe? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 22, 2017

Thirty percent voters have so far voiced that Zodwa Wabantu can enter Zimbabwe, while 29% say she should be blocked and 22% voted to leave her alone, in an ongoing survey by ZimEye. The survey closes in 11 hours time, so far there have been 184 respondents.

The survey was initiated after a group of Zimbabwean Christians in Bulawayo begun a petition seeking to block socialite, Wabantu from entering Zimbabwe. The group running under the name Christian Holiness United, issued a statement saying, “Zodwa will bring curses on Bulawayo.”

“She must be treated the same way as strippers and prostitutes,” the statement continued.

Zodwa is said to be heading for Bulawayo next week Saturday.

Sources say, Zodwa, real name Zodwa Rebecca Libram, who is touring different countries ‘just to party’, has heard a lot about the Bulawayo nightlife from South African artistes who usually perform here and wants to have her own experience.

“She apparently settled for Club Connect and will be partying there next Saturday if all goes according to plan. She will be joined by other local socialites who will host her.

Club Connect spokesperson, Zandile Moyo, confirmed to the state media that Zodwa’s team had contacted them adding that they were looking forward to partying with her.

“Zodwa said she’s heard a lot about the nightlife in Bulawayo and wants to join in on the fun. We’re more than excited to host her at our VIP club and any other socialite or Zim celebrity,” said Moyo.