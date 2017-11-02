No Panties Zodwa Wabantu Finally Comes To Harare

By Staff Reporter-South African dancer and socialite,Zodwa Wabantu, is coming to Harare where she will perform at the official opening of a local night club.

The controversial dancer has been invited to perform at the newly refurbished Private Lounge, in the capital on the 10th of November.

Private Lounge’s resident DJ, Joe Metro confirmed WaBantu’s visit.

“We are putting the final arrangements for the 10 November show which will be graced by popular South African dancer, Zodwa WaBantu,” he told local online publication, 263Chat.

“We invited her to be part of the official opening of our newly refurbished club, the Private Lounge and her presence will be a befitting one for the now world class night spot,” said Metro.

The controversial socialite who is known for refusing to wear panties canceled her Zimbabwe tour in September after her proposed visit was politicized.