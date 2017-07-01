NO POSTS FOR DISABLED PEOPLE : NPP

By Sindisiwe Mkandla| Mujuru led NPP has over the weekend officially announced dissolution of Bulawayo elected Provincial structure replacing it with party members most of whom who had lost party congress elections held three months ago at Bulawayo Amphitheatre.

Following disturbances and resignations dogging the party, Mr. Sipepa Nkomo, Ambassador Mvundura and Mr. Dzikamai Mavhaire were unleashed to nullify the Bulawayo election and handpick “popular party pioneers who had lost elections” for structures.

Speaking on Sunday the 25th of June at the party’s Lobhengula offices, Ms. F Dube, the incoming SG who had ironically lost elections for Secretary General after getting 12 votes against 240, announced the “new” provincial and national structure to replace the previously elected structure. Among the replaced National members was a disabled Mr Johanna Marufu who unfortunately was not invited to the meeting.

Sources said the academic and youthful 40 year old Mr. Marufu was removed from the list as he “had no capacity to do his duty since he is crippled”.

Mr. Marufu had been voted in as National Executive Council member by Bulawayo Province at the party’s provincial congress. These elections, however, according to our inside source, did not produce expected results.

“Since those elections, this province has been a battle field between the Bulayani aligned losing candidates and those who won. This young Marufu fellow is very intelligent academically but the problem is that they say he is on a wheel chair,” said the source.

One of the Bulayani aligned appointees said Marufu was removed from the national post because “we cannot be represented by a person on a wheelchair at national level, he can find place in Ward and constituency level. National is not for weak people. Even Mujuru knows it, that’s why he sent (Ambassador) Mvundura and (Dr.) Sipepa”

Contacted for comment, Mr. Marufu was at pains to explain how he had been discriminated.

“I’m hurt. It’s sad to be treated the way they did to me. I hope to meet (Dr.) Mujuru one day and tell her how violated I feel. I like this party but this breaks my heart. I didn’t know there were some posts reserved for certain people in the party,” Marufu emotionally responded with a trembling voice on being contacted for comment.

One of the constituency chairpersons who spoke on condition of anonymity pointed that because of his stature, Marufu had entered the election as an underdog.

“He shocked them. They underestimated him because he was on a wheelchair. This is bigotry at its best from people who are sinking in quagmire of denial and archaic politics,” scoffed the chairperson.

Over 75 provincial executives have since resigned from Bulawayo NPP this week as the newly handpicked executive is in a quandary on how to keep people from resigning out of frustration.

No comment could be obtained from party spokesperson or the new Provincial Chairperson as their phones went unanswered.