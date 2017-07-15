No Results For Chiwundura By-Election Amidst Vote Rigging Concerns

Polling stations have closed in the Chiwundura by-election to choose the National Assembly member who will replace Zanu PF’s Kizito Chivamba, who died in April this year.

After 12 hours of voting, polls closed at 19.00hrs, and counting of the ballot papers is now underway. Voting has once again been blighted by assisted voting.

Three groups which observed the election observed that assisted voting remains extremely vulnerable in terms of the possible violation of the secrecy of the ballot. As highlighted in other reports on by-elections and as communicated to ZEC the groups recommend and urgent review of provisions in the Electoral Act to safeguard the secrecy of the ballot as enshrined in the constitution.

Furthermore the groups propose that ZEC considers documenting potential voters requiring assistance at the stage of voter registration and developing and directing specific voter education for such groups to limit the need for assistance on polling day. The outcome is expected anytime from tomorrow after the collation of results from all polling stations in the constituency.

The voting process started peacefully and on a slow pace throughout the Chiwundura constituency with polling stations opening in time.

At Severino primary school, the polling station opened in time with adequate voting material, while 25 people had cast their ballots at St Patricks by 9:30.am and one was assisted due to illiteracy.

By afternoon, most polling stations were empty with only a few people trickling in to cast their ballot.

At Matongo primary school, officers were sitting idly waiting on voters. The entire voting process was not taking more than five minutes for a voter.

ZEC Midlands Provincial Elections Officer, Mrs Dorcas Mpofu, said the election started smoothly without any hiccups and expressed satisfaction with the entire voting process.

Voters described the by-election as peaceful although some raised concern over distances they were walking to the polling stations and names that were not appearing on the voters roll.

Four candidates are contesting in the by-election namely: Brown Ndlovu (Zanu PF), Takudzwa Guzete (NCA), Brighton Mudzwiti (Free Zimbabwe Congress) and Webster Zulu (Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe).- agencies