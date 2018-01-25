No Room For Ageing Players In Bosso Team : Madinda

Terrence Mawawa|Newly appointed Highlanders FC head coach, Madinda Ndlovu will rely on the Bosso junior teams for success.

The Highlanders legend told reporters during a news conference in Bulawayo he was determined to restore the Bosso legacy.

He said he would build his squad from the Bosso juniors.

“As a team we have a legacy to preserve and as usual we will focus on our junior teams- that is our modus operandi,” said Madinda.

” We are working hard to bolster our junior policy and we have a large pool of players to choose from, so we do not have headaches.

The Bosso 90 and the Bosso under 18 teams are loaded with immense talent so we will not go for big names this season, ” said Madinda.