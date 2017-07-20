No Salary Increase For Civil Servants – Finance Minister

Staff Reporter| Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa says that government does not have any immediate plans to increase salaries for civil servants.

Addressing parliament during his mid term budget review statement on Thursday, Chinamasa said that the wage bill continues to be the biggest cost to government and as a result no increases in salaries for civil servants are being considered at the moment.

The Minister warned that instead of the increases government is seriously considering means of reducing the wage bill which might include retrenchments or wage cuts.

The average Zimbabwean civil servant is currently earning about $200 a month an amount below the poverty datum line.

Chinamasa’s declarations are likely to be met with resistance from the workers who have been disgruntled with the low wage bill for a while.

The declaration by Chinamasa also contradicts a promise made by President Robert Mugabe to civil servants early this year that government will consider improving the wages of its workers as a matter of urgency.

This is not the first time that Mugabe and Chinamasa have contradicted on civil servants remuneration with Mugabe eventually emerging victorious and winning the favour of the workers after reversing Chinamasa’s statements.

Last year the Finance Minister made a hugely unpopular statement in his budget speech when he said that government was not going to pay civil servants bonuses a move which was unceremoniously reversed by President Mugabe.