Noah Manyika Back to Zimbabwe With A Bang! | VIDEO

Noah Manyika LIVE Posted by ZimEye on Monday, March 13, 2017

By Grace Kwinjeh l Build Zimbabwe Alliance President Dr Noah Manyika is back in Zimbabwe for good.

Speaking on ZimEye’s LiveBlast program Monday morning, Manyika, a Pastor previously based in the United States, said he is back in Zimbabwe for good, and has already held campaign meetings in Chitungwiza and Harare over the past week.

“The only country God gave me as a heritage is Zimbabwe; anywhere else I am an alien,” he said.

He continued saying, “if we do not do something to fix this country we are in trouble. This is my inheritance and the inheritance for my children.”

“We can’t accept no more, the price is too high that this dysfunction is normal” said Manyika of the harsh economic and political realities Zimbabweans are faced with.

He lamented the fact that Zimbabwe has one of the lowest bars in registering a party, a loophole which has resulted in the proliferation of many fake parties.

“We have a leadership problem which manifests itself as an economic problem all our problems in Zimbabwe can be traced back to leadership failure at every level, Presidential level, cabinet level, council level,”

Saying his party is serious about not only bringing political change in 2018 but making sure that we have the right leaders, Manyika gave the example of biblical figures Joseph and Moses among other scriptural references: “There is a mandate for us as people of God not to just allow things to go on as they are.”