Noah Manyika: I’ll Quickly Build Zimbabwe

We Can Build a Great Nation Part 1 –

By Dr. Noah Manyika| We have a historic opportunity in 2018 to turn the fortunes of our country around. We must start by making sure we send a clear and unequivocal message in our public and private interactions that no Zimbabwean has a higher claim to citizenship than another, and that the full participation of every citizen in deciding the future of our country and rebuilding it is not only welcome, but urgently needed.

My candidacy in 2018 will not dwell on a past that we cannot change, but on building on what we have. I believe in the incredible promise and potential of the Zimbabwean people, and that we are not intrinsically incapable of making the same policy decisions that have produced the high-growth economies of Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and South Korea. We can write the same story for our country and build a nation whose greatness is not measured by the standards of Africa, but of the world. Today, Zimbabweans provide outstanding leadership to great global companies and institutions. According to a 2013 census, they have the highest incomes and lowest joblessness rates in places like Australia, ahead of their Irish and South African counterparts. They offer their professional services in places like Fort McMurray, Canada where they are part of teams engaged in highly creative ways of extracting unconventional petroleum deposits in the oil sands of Alberta.

We must put at the helm of our country leaders who understand that no great nation can be built by a government at war with the potential and promise of its people. We can build a great nation if we are no longer willing to be outperformed by nations less endowed in natural resources than we are. Droughts and sanctions might provide a convenient excuse for our inability to feed our people, but here are the facts: our region, excluding the Republic of South Africa, has an estimated 12,000 dams, with over 10000 of them located in our country. If a nation like Israel which is about 65% desert can be a major food exporter in a volatile area such as the Middle East, the only reason a country like ours which has 90% of the small water bodies in a much more peaceful area of the world would not be an agricultural powerhouse would be leadership failure.

We will build a great nation when we are no longer willing to be the laughing stock of the world or to punish our people by failing to make the most of what we have. Our country needs a radically different stewardship model after the Chiadzwa diamonds saga. Today, over a decade after the discovery of probably the largest methane gas deposits in Southern Africa in the Lupane area, we still import gas from South Africa because of our failure to fully operationalize the exploitation of a resource that could have a radical impact on the economy of Matabeleland North and of our country.

We cannot build a great country by pretending we do not live next to an economic giant whose GDP at 312 billion US dollars is over 20 times our own. Our dysfunction is clearly South Africa’s gain. When we cannot supply our own consumer needs, South African companies are only too glad to export to us adding to “the widening trade deficit we have with South Africa which is estimated at $3 billion annually.” When we cannot employ our own people, their companies are only too glad to benefit from the investment Zimbabweans have made in their own education. We will build a great nation when we have shrewd and business savvy leaders and diplomats who understand that countries only work in their best interests, and that the responsibility to build our country is ours, and ours alone.

Zimbabwe. Ilizwe lethu. Ilifa lethu

Zimbabwe. Our nation. Our heritage

Zimbabwe. Nyika yedu. Nhaka yedu.