NONSENSE!, Ice Cream Doesn’t Kill | PICTURES

Staff Reporter| Members of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Team Lacoste made claims over the weekend that their leader had been poisoned through ice cream in an apparent assassination attempt.

While the local Daily News paper now claims that Mnangagwa fell ill after drinking water served to him by two Zanu PF youths, the so called G(Gushungo pun-intended)-40 faction opposed to Mnangagwa has gone on an all out picture flash to indirectly ridicule the claims. The hilarious pictures of senior government and Zanu PF officials licking ice cream cones like little girls and boys at today’s Heroes celebrations were taken by BusStop TV. See the pictures below: